Cornerstone Pros Is Now Hiring HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical Techs

Land O Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- Attention job seekers: Cornerstone Pros is hiring! This HVAC, plumbing and electrical company is on the lookout for highly motivated and experienced service professionals to join its steadily expanding team.



The go-to company for dependable installations, swift repairs and thorough heating and AC maintenance in Tampa, FL, is currently hiring for the following full-time positions. A minimum of 3 years' experience is required unless otherwise noted:



- HVAC service tech with at least 5 years of experience in HVAC service, repair and sales. Requires excellent customer service skills.



- HVAC maintenance tech (minimum 2 years' experience)



- AC installer



- Plumber



- Plumbing installer



- Electrician



Offering a comprehensive menu of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services, Cornerstone is a family-owned and –operated company that's been keeping Tampa Bay area homes comfortable for more than 14 years. Not only is this company committed to providing excellent customer service and putting customers first, it also believes in treating its employees with the utmost respect.



As a company that's not 100% commission, its team members enjoy fair, hourly pay with an opportunity for additional bonus income based on performance. Plus, it offers:



- 401k plan



- Health, dental and vision insurance



- Employer-supplied life insurance policy



- Paid holidays



- Paid time off



- Fully stocked company vehicle, cell phone and iPad



- … And more!



Want to join Cornerstone's team? To apply, call 813.343.0979, email or text TEAMPROS to 22100 today!



Looking for plumbing or electrical service? Need a heating or air conditioning repair in Trinity, FL? Contact Cornerstone today!



About Cornerstone Pros

Cornerstone Pros provides homeowners and businesses in Central Florida with first-class heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The team at Cornerstone Pros refuses to settle for anything less than the best quality when it comes to customer care. Its primary focus is the guaranteed comfort of every customer.