Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The response to Cornerstone in Aiken has been extremely positive. Sections 1 of the Whiskey Road development has gone so well that the community is already preparing for expansion. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is working with its favorite Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) developers to grow the popular community as rapidly as possible. Development for section 3 of Cornerstone is underway, and lots are available for prospective homeowners who want to get in on the ground floor. Cornerstone offers a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers who want some peace and quiet, as well as all of the amenities of living near a bustling urban center.



Cornerstone is located in proximity to several highly ranked schools, as well as shopping, community and entertainment centers. This makes it one of the fastest growing communities in Aiken, SC. Prudential Beazley Real Estate works with the best home builders in the CSRA in order to provide exceptional homes and communities across the entire region. Cornerstone is no exception to this continuously successful tradition and brings a beautiful community to Whiskey Road in Aiken.



Cornerstone uses extensive walking trails in order to take advantage of nearby natural beauty. The entire community is nestled into a wooded corner of Whiskey Road in Aiken and makes an excellent retreat from the troubles of the larger urban centers in the CSRA. Community commons areas give the neighborhood a friendly demeanor and allow homeowners a little extra room for events. Homes in Cornerstone start in the $150K range and offer a range of floor plans and designs.



More information on the third phase of Cornerstone will be available on the Prudential Beazley Real Estate website.



