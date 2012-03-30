Cornhole-Store.com Features High Quality Cornhole Bags and Boards for Players of All Ability Levels

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- Cornhole is a game that takes the skills needed in bowling, softball and horseshoes, and combines them with colorful bean bags and game boards for a fun and challenging experience. The game can be played by either 2 or 4 players, who do their best to toss their bean bags into the hole located on the board.



Whether it’s a group of friends who get together to enjoy a friendly match of cornhole or more serious competitors who try to win American Cornhole Association (ACA) sponsored events, everyone who plays needs a good supply of cornhole bags and cornhole boards.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its incredible selection of top-quality cornhole supplies including bags and boards.



Cornhole-Store.com features cornhole boards that come complete with a set of 8 bags in the customer’s choice of colors. Unlike other companies that import their cornhole boards from other countries, each and every board sold by Cornhole-Store.com is made right here in the United States.



Also, each and every product the company sells is made following the strict guidelines of the ACA, so customers can rest assured that anything they purchase from the company can be used in tournaments.



“The Cornhole-Store.com is proud to ship high quality cornhole bags and boards at fantastic prices,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the site provides fans of the game with a plethora of choices for their gaming needs.



“In addition to our own custom games, we provide the ability to purchase games for all of your favorite sports teams like Ohio State, Cincinnati Bengals and many others. Like themed cornhole boards? We have those too and our selection of Harley Davidson, John Deere, and others are constantly changing.”



As a bonus, any customer who finds a better price at another company can let a friendly staff member at Cornhole-Store.com know; in return, the customer will get the matched price plus an additional 10 percent off.



Using the website is easy; fans of the game are welcome to browse through the collection of cornhole bags, boards and decals that are for sale. A handy menu of product choices is located on the left hand side of the home page; clicking on each one will take customers to a more detailed list of information about the selected item.



For example, selecting “NFL Cornhole Decals” will bring up pages filled with dozens of available selections that allow cornhole fans to enjoy the game while supporting their favorite team.



About Cornhole-Store.com

Cornhole-Store.com is dedicated to bringing fans of the exciting game of cornhole all of the supplies they need to play. From handcrafted cornhole boards to bean bags that can be customized with a decal of a favorite sports team and more, the company prides itself on its wide selection and outstanding customer service.



For more information, please visit http://www.cornhole-store.com/