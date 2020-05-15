Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Cornmeal Market (Type - Stone-ground Cornmeal, Blue Cornmeal, White Cornmeal, and Steel Ground Yellow Cornmeal; End User - Household, Commercial (Food Processing), and Food Service Sector): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13329



Corn is referred to as maize also, cornmeal is a meal derived from dried corn. It is mostly used as a staple food in various parts of regions and countries. Cornmeal is grounded into different consistencies such as medium, coarse, and fine form. Cornmeal cannot be compared with wheat flour that is so fine in texture. It is generally added to various recipes, including pancakes and cornbread, and it can be cooked for making grits and Polenta.



Very finely grounded maize of cornmeal is called as a corn flour. It is a very good alternative option for wheat flour for those people who have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Cornmeal also provides food nutrients such as Iron, niacin, and zinc potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus and it offers a large number of fibers in the diet too.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Cornmeal Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Cornmeal Market is Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Gluten Intolerance



The cornmeal market is driven by the increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance. Moreover, rising awareness of cornmeal nutritional content is also expected to drive the cornmeal market. However, the traditional habit of taking staple food in the diet in the various region is anticipated to restrict the growth of the cornmeal market.



Nonetheless, the mineral present in the cornmeal such as Iron, niacin, and zinc potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus are responsible for most important functions in the human body, such as upkeep and the maintenance of the blood, the nervous system, and bone is estimated to create a new opportunity for the global cornmeal market.



Asia Pacific Accounted for the Largest Revenue Share for Global Cornmeal Market



On the basis of region, the global cornmeal market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share for the global cornmeal market in 2018 owing to the increasing use of cornmeal and maize for feeding to the animal as an animal feed.



India and China are anticipated to be the leading on the country-level markets in the Asia Pacific for the cornmeal market within the projected years. Rising the food and beverage industry and the rising support for the production of agricultural products including cornmeal on an industrial scale in the region is also expected to the driver the cornmeal market in the region in the near future.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13329



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Cornmeal Amidst COVID-19"



Cornmeal Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Cornmeal Market Highlights



=> Cornmeal Market Projection



=> Cornmeal Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Cornmeal Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Cornmeal Market



Chapter - 4 Cornmeal Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Cornmeal Market by Type



=> Stone-ground Cornmeal



=> Blue Cornmeal



=> White Cornmeal



=> Steel Ground Yellow Cornmeal



Chapter - 6 Global Cornmeal Market by End User



=> Household



=> Commercial (Food Processing)



=> Food Service Sector



Chapter - 7 Global Cornmeal Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Archer Daniels Midland



=> Arrowhead Mills



=> General Mills



=> Tate & Lyle



=> Gruma



=> Bunge



=> Bob's Red Mill



=> Quaker Oats



=> Cargill



=> Surya foods



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-cornmeal-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.