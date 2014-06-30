Cornwell Clinic in Edmond OK Has Officially Relocated

Edmond, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Edmond’s chiropractic clinic — Cornwell Clinic — has relocated to 788 North Santa Fe Avenue #100 in Edmond, OK. The clinic is now in a beautiful new suite boasting a wonderful environment for recovery and therapy for all patients who enter the clinic.



Dr. Cornwell and his staff are excited to continue serving the Oklahoma City metro through chiropractic treatment and service. Cornwell is dedicated to holistic recovery for every patient, from therapy in the clinic to a balanced diet at home. Cornwell doesn’t let the recovery and treatment end when someone leaves the clinic. He always encourages and educates patients how they can live wholesome lives at all times.



Cornwell Clinic provides a number of chiropractic services for people struggling with back pain, herniated discs, arthritis, tendonitis, and other muscular and bone related ailments. The following are just a few of the services you can discover at the clinic:



-Regular adjustments

-Spinal decompression therapy

-Cold laser therapy

-Evaluation and diagnosis

-Corrective exercise

-Lifestyle advice

-Nutritional counseling

-Physiotherapy



Dr. Cornwell has become a well-known OKC chiropractor for his holistic treatment and approach to chiropractics. His patients are provided top-notch therapy, education and nutritional counseling to live better lives at all times. The clinic is dedicated to making people well.



Please refer to the new location Edmond, OK for regular visits or for a first-time visit.



About Dr. Rondall Cornwell

Dr. Rondall Cornwell is a licensed chiropractor in Edmond, OK, serving the Oklahoma City metro. He combines his expertise with specialized treatment for every patient. Whether it’s a simple adjustment or cold laser therapy, Dr. Cornwell can relieve patients of numerous ailments with exceptional therapy options. With the latest treatments and chiropractic approaches, Dr. Cornwell and his staff bring life to everyone who walks through the door in Edmond.



Contact:

788 North Santa Fe Avenue #100

Edmond, OK 73003

405.330.2400

URL: http://cornwellclinic.com/