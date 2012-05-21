Cornwell Clinic Utilizing Cold Laser and DTS Spinal Decompression Therapies for Positive Results

Edmond, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- According to Cornwell Clinic Founder Dr. Rondall Cornwell, D.C., Cold Laser Therapy and DTS Spinal Decompression Therapy have been very effective tools for inducing healing in patients without the use of surgery or drug therapy. Cornwell Clinic specializes in chiropractic care, spinal decompression therapy, and spinal wellness.



Millions of Americans suffer from back, muscle and joint pain where treatment options often include powerful anti-inflammatory drugs or serious surgeries. In recent years, the medical continuum has created and evolved a number of safe, painless and non-invasive yet effective treatments for many of these ailments like Cold Laser Therapy and DTS Spinal Decompression Therapy. Progressive Chiropractors like Cornwell Clinic Founder Dr. Rondall Cornwell have incorporated them into their practices with growing effectiveness and use for their patients. “While each wellness program is tailored to the needs of each patient, the Cold Laser and DTS Spinal Decompression Therapies have been highly successful additions to our palette for countless patients,” said Dr. Cornwell.



The licensed Chiropractor and his staff have been serving the city of Edmond, Oklahoma and surrounding areas since 2002 with a “whole person approach” that identifies underlying causes of any disturbance or disruption. They then make whatever interventions and lifestyle adjustments necessary to optimize the conditions for normal function.



The FDA-approved Erchonia Cold Laser Therapy is a painless, non-invasive treatment that is effective for a wide range of inflammatory conditions, sprains and chronic pains of the hand, neck and back. It is also quite effective for Neuropathies, headaches, and other neurological conditions or disorders.



DTS Spinal Decompression Therapy technology utilizes a computer-controlled traction device programmed to deliver a gentle stretching force to the spinal vertebra. The gentle force helps with herniated or bulging discs, and requires no surgery or medication to get relief of associated pain in the back, leg, neck or arm. “The FDA-cleared therapy is a safe, effective non-surgical therapy designed with clinical consideration and the patient’s comfort in mind,” said Dr. Cornwell. “Consequently, patients are in a comfortable position and remain fully dressed during the treatment.”



To complement and enhance the healing effects of Dr. Cornwell's specific Chiropractic adjustment treatment, the Clinic also provides physiological therapeutic procedures such as Ultrasound, Interferential Electrical Muscle Stimulation, Mechanical Traction (chair or table), cryotherapy, diathermy, moist heat therapy, neuromuscular rehabilitation and a therapeutic exercise rehabilitation program as well as spinal and postural screenings. For more information, please visit http://www.cornwellclinic.com



Dr. Rondall Cornwell, D.C., is a licensed Chiropractor serving the city of Edmond, Oklahoma and surrounding areas since 2002. His patients receive the finest quality care through the use of modern chiropractic equipment, technology and techniques.



