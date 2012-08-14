Corona Capital Offers the Best Quotes on the Sale of Annuity, Lottery or Structured Payments

Lewes, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Corona Capital offers the best quotes to its customers on the sale of annuity, lottery or structured payments. They have a list of investors that are willing to pay customers more than they may receive with other factoring companies. The cost for the private investor who may work with them is zero. Corona capital is an Australian company that buys annuity, lottery and structured settlement payments. The modern and prolific processes of the company ensure facilitating the customers with proper guidelines and offers to sell annuity, lottery and other structured settlement payments without any adversity.



Annuity is the term that is used in the finance theory and refers to any terminating stream of fixed payments over a fixed time period. Savings account, monthly home mortgage payments and monthly insurance payments epitomize annuity settlement. The payments in any annuity scheme may be made weekly, monthly, yearly or at any other stipulated time. There are several categories in annuities like if the number of payments is known in advance, then the annuity is called annuity-certain and if the payments are made at the end of time periods to let the interest add on to the principle, then that is called annuity-intermediate or ordinary annuity. An annuity-due is the third category of annuity settlement where payments are made at the outset of each period. Like the above annuity types, there are several other annuity payment methods which create a large pool of options for the customers to choose according to the need. Corona Capital can offer lump sum cash when anyone decides to sell their annuity.



Structured settlement provides financial security for those who have been injured in an accident or have been awarded large sums of money. Structured settlement is widely used in product liability or injury cases such as the birth defects from Thalidomide. A structured settlement is a financial or insurance arrangement where a claimant accepts to resolve a personal injury tort claim or to compromise a statutory periodic payment obligation.



Corona Capital, being a veteran firm in the market and with the network across the world has been able to serve its customers with legitimate deals and navigates them to the correct avenue of the future security. They buy annuity, lottery and structured settlement payments including life contingent structured settlement annuities. Their excellent funding sources and low cost of business operations allows them to fund clients at very competitive rates. For more details visit http://www.coronacapitalgroup.com