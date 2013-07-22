Corona Restaurant M15 Concert Bar & Grill Kicks off 80's Music Night June 28

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- M15 Concert Bar & Grill is pleased to announce June 28th kicks off their Freaky Friday 80's Dance Party. Occurring every single Friday at this Corona bar, Freaky Friday promises to be a night full of fun! Fun loving adults over the age of 21 in Corona, CA and surrounding areas are encouraged to visit this live music bar in Corona, CA.



Said owner Sean, "At M15, we pride ourselves on featuring live rock music, good food, and good drinks. We want our patrons to feel at home in our restaurant. The Freaky Friday 80's Dance Party is a natural extension of our commitment to offering our patrons the music and atmosphere that they want!"



The Freaky Friday 80's Dance Party will feature local band, Groove Kitty, performing live 80's hits. This will include bass driven 80's pop tunes as well as the rock music that defined the era. All night long there will be a variety of drink specials reflective of the time period. $3 white gummy bear shots and $3 watermelon crawlers lend some fun to the night. And to further get people into the spirit, there will be a costume contest offering fun prizes. Patrons are encouraged to dust off their favorite 80's attire and compete! Groups of ladies numbering 6 or more will be eligible to receive a complimentary V.I.P. booth while supplies last. Ladies are encouraged to call ahead to reserve these exclusive V.I.P. booths. The Freaky Friday 80's Dance Party promises to be a packed fun filled night at this Corona restaurant .



Offering weekly live music concerts , M15 Concert Bar & Grill is the premiere nightlife and concert destination in Corona, CA. This 600 seat venue features a world class sound system that really gets people moving to the crystal clear sound. With a huge stage and expansive views, there is no bad view of performers.



In addition to 80's music in Corona, M15 Concert Bar & Grill offers world class food and drinks. With an extensive American fusion menu, M15 Concert Bar & Grill has something for everyone's palate to dine while they rock. Diners are able to choose from mouthwatering rib eye steak, Caesar salad, Calamari, sliders, and more.



M15 Concert Bar & Grill is quickly becoming the go-to destination for fans of live rock music. The Freaky Friday 80's Dance Party offers fans a fun way to experience classic rock and 80's Top 40 music. To experience this swinging party, patrons are encouraged to arrive early as the venue will be packed! For large groups, they are encouraged to dine early and stay late to experience the fun.



About M15 Concert Bar & Grill

