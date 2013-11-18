Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) is most common type of heart surgery that is performed to treat people suffering from severe angina and coronary artery heart disease. In coronary heart disease, a plaque is formed inside the coronary artery that carries oxygenated blood to myocardium. As the plaque becomes harder over the time, it narrows down the artery and subsequently causes reduced blood flow to heart leading to chest pain called angina. In CABG, a healthy artery or vein from elsewhere in the body is grafted to blocked coronary artery that facilitates the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles. Depending on the number of coronary arteries bypassed, the surgery is referred as single bypass, double bypass, triple bypass and quadruple bypass. Usually, there are two different methods to perform CABG namely on-pump CABG and off-pump CABG. Some minimally invasive coronary artery bypass (MIDCAB) surgeries are also performed such as endoscopic or thoracoscopic and robotic assisted surgery that include smaller incision, less bleeding, low risk of infection and reduced recovery time. Some of the commercially available devices used in CABG are OPTrac STILLSITE Stabilizer by Heartport, Ultima OPCAB system by Guidant and OCTOPUS 2+ Tissue Stabilization System by Medtronics. Some of the prominent vendors operating in this market are Sorin Group, Heratport, MAQUET, Guidant, Medtronic and Terumo.



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Industry experts predict that the market for CABG devices will primarily be driven by increasing incidences of coronary heart disease and to some extent by the introduction of devices used in minimally invasive procedures such as da Vinci system marketed by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Growing use of endoscopic vessel harvesting devices and anastomosis assist devices is also expected to support the growth of market. According to WHO, in 2008, approximately 17.3 million people died of cardiovascular diseases and of these around 7.3 million deaths were due to coronary heart disease. WHO also suggests that this death toll will keep on rising and will become 23.3 million by 2030. The major challenges to the market are matured market of North America and Europe and availability of minimally invasive alternative options such as percutaneous coronary interventions.



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Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



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