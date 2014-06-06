Coronary Stent Industry Outlook to 2018 US - Bioabsorbable Stents to Drive the Future Growth

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"The US Coronary Stent Industry Outlook to 2018 - Bioabsorbable Stents to Drive the Future Growth". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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The report titled The US Coronary Stent Industry Outlook to 2018 – Bioabsorbable Stents to Drive the Future Growth provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as the market size of the US Coronary Stent industry, market segments i.e. drug eluting and bare metal stents and future outlook of the industry. The report also covers the market share of major players in the US.



Coronary stent market in the US has witnessed a volatile growth trajectory during the last few years. Recent advancements in coronary stent technology have caused a considerable number of ups and downs in the coronary stent market’s growth trajectory. The arrival of technologically advanced stent designs has led to obsolescence of conventional stents such as bare mental stents. This paradigm shift in patients’ changing preferences of stents has hugely affected the coronary stent market revenues in the country.



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The coronary stent market in the US has been predominantly occupied by drug eluting stents over the last few years, owing to its relatively higher efficacy and safety. The recent advancements in the field of research and medicine have brought polymer based drug eluting stents in the US market in the recent years. The market for coronary stents is highly concentrated amongst few PCI device manufacturers including Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson and Medtronic. These manufacturers have continued to offer stent equipments that render rapid, accurate, and more effective cardiac recovery possible. Boston Scientific, a leading company PCI devices manufacturing business, accounted for a market share of ~% in 2012, which increased from ~% in 2011. Innovation in drug eluting stent designs, such as improved metal choice, high tensile and coil strength and miniaturization of devices, has promoted the sales of drug eluting stents in the US market over the last few years.



The coronary stents market in the US is projected to clock revenues of USD 2,792.1 million by 2018, growing at CAGR of ~% from 2012-2018. The contribution of drug eluting and bare metal stents is likely to decrease in the overall coronary stents market, which will be replaced by latest polymer based bio-absorbable stents in the coming years. The growing incidences of cardiac diseases in the country coupled with inclining ageing population will impel the demand of PCI procedure, which in turn will increase the demand of coronary stents in the US. The increasing health awareness, inclining disposable income, improving healthcare infrastructure and introduction of new technologies are some of the noteworthy factors expected to influence the market growth in the next five years.



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KEY TOPICS COVERED IN THE REPORT



The market size of the US coronary stent, drug eluting and bare metal stent industry.

Market segmentation of the US coronary stent market on the basis of types of stents.

Market overview and evolution of Bio-absorbable stent market in the US.

Trends and Developments in the US coronary stent industry.

Competitive landscape and company profiles of the major players of the US coronary stent market.

Market share of leading players on the basis of revenues from coronary stents in the US.

SWOT Analysis of the US coronary stent market.

Analyst Recommendation for the companies and sector

Future outlook and projections of the US coronary stent market.



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