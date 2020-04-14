Coronary Stent Market Outlook to 2025 - Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biosensors, Terumo

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease.



The Coronary Stent industry is highly concentrated, there top three manufactures are accounting for about 73% in the world and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Abbott Vascular, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biosensors, Terumo, MicroPort, Lepu Medical, B.Braun, Atrium Medical, SINOMED, LBC, Essen Technology, and etc.



In 2015, the global production distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 62.5%, China with 13.1%, Europe with 8.6%, and Japan with 8.7%. And in 2015, the global consumption distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 40.45%, Europe with 11.3%, China with 19.3 %, Japan with share of only 19 %. USA is the largest consumption country of Coronary Stent.



The Coronary Stent industry has great development prospects and will remain a steady growth rate in the following few years. We are still optimistic about the Coronary Stent market. The global Coronary Stent market will remain more than 7.45% growth rate in the following six years. Meanwhile, China Coronary Stent production average high growth rate will be about 16.78% in the following six years.



The global Coronary Stents Market was 5631 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 7498 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Medtronic

- Boston Scientific

- Biosensors

- Terumo

- MicroPort

- Lepu Medical

- B.Braun

- Atrium Medical

- SINOMED

- LBC

- Essen Technology



Segment by Type:

- Bare-metal Stent (BMS)

- Drug-eluting Stent (DES)

- Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)



Segment by Application:

- ASCs

- Hospitals

- Cardiology Center



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



