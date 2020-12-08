New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Coronary Stents market was valued at USD 8.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.37 Billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Stents are small expandable tubes that are used to treat narrowed or weakened arteries. A coronary stent is a small mesh tube that holds open passages in the body such as weak or narrow arteries. It is a small tube shaped device placed in the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart diseases. The coronary stents are used in almost all the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. Stents reduce chest pains and have been proven to have improved chances of survival and decrease adverse events in the acute myocardial infraction. Coronary Stents market is continuously growing. With the rising advancements and launch of new products, there is huge scope to the product.



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Coronary Stents market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Coronary Stents business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



Geographical Segmentation:



The report is a prototype of the Coronary Stents market and focuses on the market's major regional segments. The market has been categorized into several key geographical segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the anticipated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each region have been evaluated.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Coronary Stents market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Coronary Stents market are listed below:



Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vascular Concepts, Stentys SA, Biosensors International Group Ltd. and Orbus Neich



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dual Therapy Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Bio-engineered Stents

Bare Metal Stents

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)



By End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers



By Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Metal

Polymer

Copolymer



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Coronary Stents market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.

Executive Summary:In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Coronary Stents industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Coronary Stents industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



