New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Coronary Stents market was valued at USD 8.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.37 Billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Stents are small expandable tubes that are used to treat narrowed or weakened arteries. A coronary stent is a small mesh tube that holds open passages in the body such as weak or narrow arteries. It is a small tube shaped device placed in the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart diseases.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Coronary Stents industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Coronary Stents market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Coronary Stents market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vascular Concepts, Stentys SA, Biosensors International Group Ltd. and Orbus Neich.



The Coronary Stents industry is segmented into:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dual Therapy Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Bio-engineered Stents

Bare Metal Stents

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)



By End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers



By Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Metal

Polymer

Copolymer



Regional Outlook of Coronary Stents Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Coronary Stents market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Coronary Stents industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Coronary Stents market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Coronary Stents market.



Radical Features of the Coronary Stents Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Coronary Stents market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Coronary Stents industry.



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



