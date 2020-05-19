Coronavirus & Helping Businesses with Scott Omelianuk on the Tony DUrso Show

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the show "Coronavirus & Helping Small Businesses with Scott Omelianuk" interview with host Tony DUrso and guest Scott Omelianuk as they discuss Scott's new job as Editor in Chief of Inc. Magazine. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on May 15th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/123518/coronavirus-and-helping-small-businesses-with-scott-omelianuk .



Your host, Tony DUrso, brings you Scott Omelianuk, Editor in Chief of Inc. Magazine. Scott recently joined Inc. Magazine, taking on the responsibilities of developing new lines of business to help serve the entrepreneurial community and overseeing the events and content that have helped create the Inc. Magazine ecosystem. He was first trained as a journalist but became motivated by business and technology to move up within the company. Scott takes a "do-it-first" approach which helps bring in revenue through connecting consumers with content and services. By doing so he made himself very successful and built opportunity for marquee brands across all platforms including desktops, mobile web, television, and more. Listen to this episode on VoiceAmerica Influencers, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or at http://tonydurso.com.



About Scott Omelianuk

Scott recently took on the job of Editor in Chief for Inc. Magazine. His main job is to develop new lines of business and oversee the events that help make up the company. Trained as a journalist, motivated by business and excited by technology, Scott's passion is a disruptive, do-it-first approach that generates revenue by connecting consumers with content and services. Widely known for his 12-year tenure at This Old House, where he built a reputation as an inspiring editor and creative strategist, Scott moved into the entrepreneurial world consulting with startups, joining the board of the MIT Enterprise Forum, and serving as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Stevens Institute of Technology where he taught a class on innovation and entrepreneurship.



About Tony DUrso

Tony was born in Sicily, Italy. Ever since he got himself into the intriguing world of business, he made a name for himself as the self-styled "Dream Business Maker." Interviewing hundreds of successful entrepreneurs, with many well-known household names, Tony's weekly talk show is pushing 8 million downloads in his 4th year. The Tony DUrso Show which broadcasts live on VoiceAmerica takes place as the number one ranked show on the network. As an author, his most recently put out book serves as an Amazon Bestseller (Elite Entrepreneurs). He was also very successful within his academics graduating in the top 1 percent in the nation (summa cum laude) from La Verne University where he got his degree in Business Administration.



