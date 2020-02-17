Coronavirus in India and Latest Visa Updates for Tourists and Visitors from Abroad

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- India-visa-gov.in brings the latest updates from the Government of India with regards to Coronavirus. The GOI has announced cancellation of eVisa India or India Visa Online for Chinese visitors so as to protect the country from any kind of impact to the local population as well as the tourists. China along with another 24 countries have registered cases on this outbreak. So far India has registered only 3 cases of Indian passengers and they have been dealt with in the most cautious and precautionary manner. The three patients have now recovered after being quarantined for 14 days in their respective homes in Kerala. The Government was also proactive in evacuating around 600 Indians living in Wuhan, China. These patients are being closely observed in the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services Center.



All the airports across the country are also being observed for travelers with symptoms of any kind of flu. Lab testing facilities have been set up across the country by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The GOI has also advised tourists not to visit China so as to prevent any further outbreak. At this point India has no Coronavirus and in order to keep it that way, the visitors from China to the country are also not allowed even if these travelers have applied through physical paper. Any kind of visa has been currently suspended and cancelled for visitors from China. India being the most prepared and precautionary country has the resources to deal with any kind of anticipated outbreak. Tourists visiting from other countries can make their plans without any worries and make the most of their holidays in India. For any visa related issues or queries, click on the link below.



To know more about Indian Visa Update ,visit https://www.india-visa-gov.in/news/coronavirus-in-india-14-february-2020



