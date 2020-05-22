Coronavirus Infection Market Size, 2020 Overview by Growth, Demand and Future Scope to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- The Coronaviruses are a group of allied viruses that affects mammals and birds. This virus can cause respiratory tract infections in humans ranging from mild to severe. Mild diseases include some common cold, while more severe varieties can cause MERS, SARS and COVID-19. This virus mainly belongs to either of the two subfamilies, Torovirinae or Coronavirinae which affects mammals' respiratory tract generally. The virus is named after its crown-like appearance and it means crown in Latin. Human coronavirus was first discovered from naval cavities in common cold patients in the early 1960s. These viruses cause lethal human infections from common cold to severe respiratory problems.

Coronavirus can spread through droplets, i.e. through sneezing or coughing and there is a possibility that this huge family of viruses can also spread through close contacts with the ability to pass from person to person. Fever, Sore throat, respiratory infection, coughing and difficulty in breathing are some of the most common symptoms of coronavirus symptoms.



Increasing in the disposable income in emerging countries, growth in the rate of communicable diseases, increasing people's health hygiene and increasing number of hospitals across the globe are the main drivers of the growth in the coronavirus infection market. Innovation in treating the respiratory infections and technological advancements also triggered the growth of the coronavirus infection market.



The global coronavirus infection market is segmented on the basis of the infections, application and geography. On the basis of the infections caused by coronavirus, the market is be segmented into New Haven CoV (causes Kawasaki disease), HCoV-229E (pneumonia, causes common cold and bronchiolitis), SARS-CoV (this causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)), HCoV-OC43 (it causes respiratory tract pneumonia and infection in infants), HKU1-CoV (bilateral pneumonia and acute respiratory distress is caused), MERS-CoV (causes bronchial infections).



On the basis of application, the global coronavirus infection market is segmented into hospital, clinics and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The coronavirus infection market has been further segmented into respective countries. The report overall covers 20 countries and regions combined, globally.



The key players operating within the global coronavirus infection market includes Novavax, Inc., GGeneCure, LLC, Protein Potential, LLC, AlphaVax, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NanoViricides, Inc., Synairgen plc, among others.



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of corona virus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



