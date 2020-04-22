Coronavirus Outbreak: 360 Degree Camera Industry Fights Back with Well-Defined Business Strategies by SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Nikon Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporati

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "360 Degree Camera Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global 360 degree camera market was estimated to account for over US$ 580 million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2030.



The worldwide 360 degree camera advertise is driven by a few variables, for example, the developing ubiquity of augmented reality content and the expanding interest for computer generated reality headsets. 360 degree cameras are useful for recording recordings for computer generated reality headset gadgets. Likewise, the development of new computer generated experience amusement parks and the reception of 360 degree cameras for buyer utilization are driving the market development of 360 degree cameras comprehensively. China has propelled the primary computer generated experience amusement park called SoReal amusement park in Beijing.



Major Key Players: SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Nikon Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, GoPro, Inc., Xiaomi,

LG Electronics., insta360, Eastman Kodak Company, Professional360 GmbH, and 360fly, Inc., among others.



360 Degree Camera Market Segmentation:



360 Degree Camera Market



By Product Type:

- Wired Cameras

- Wireless Cameras



By Resolution:

- HD

- Ultra-HD



By Application:

- Consumer

- Commercial

- Military & Defence

- Media & Entertainment



Key Findings In 360 Degree Camera Market Report:



-To break down and inspect the worldwide 360 Degree Camera status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.



- To introduce the key 360 Degree Camera makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.



- To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.



- To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.



- To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.



- To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.



- To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.



Further, the report covers:



- Conventional 360 Degree Camera Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

- Market Potential Assessment

- Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

- Investment Mapping

- 12+ Key Players Assessment

- Forecast Till 2030



Table of Content



1 Introduction of 360 Degree Camera Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 360 Degree Camera Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 360 Degree Camera Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview



6 360 Degree Camera Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview



7 360 Degree Camera Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview



8 360 Degree Camera Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia –Pacific

8.4 Rest of world



