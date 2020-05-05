Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Branded Apparel Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Branded Apparel Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Branded Apparel. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are H&M (Sweden), Inditex (Spain), Nike (United States), Gap Inc. (United States), Adidas (Germany), PVH (United States), VF Corporation (United States), Levi Strauss & Co. (United States), LVMH (France) and Kering (France).



The branded apparel market is at the growing stage across various clothing categories and online retail platforms such as Myntra, Jabong, Snapdeal, and others become the major revenue contribution source in the branding industry. As brands are building more engagements before and after point of sale. There are few parameters such as a continuous change in consumer preferences, enhancement in the brand's supply chain to meet consumers' demand. As Paris is a hub for the fashion industry therefore the leading players are having their footprint in Paris. As in the current market situation, the fashion industry saw a big pause, but now there is a resumption in the textile and apparel operations. The capacity of production is lower which is impacting the revenue this year.



Market Drivers

- Rising Omni-Channel Approach to Sales

- High Growth in Organized Retail & Apparel

Market Trend

- Explosion of Brand

- Beginning of Online Channel

Restraints

- Slowdown in Economy

- The advent of Covid-19 Crises Highly Effects on the Fashion Industry for Coming 2-3 Years

Opportunities

- The emergence of New Apparel Categories

- High Brand Mortality

Challenges

- Ethnic Wear Sees Limited Proliferation Beyond Regional Brands

The Global Branded Apparel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Category (Woman {Ethnic, Innerwear, Others}, Man {Shirts, Trousers, Denimwear, Ethnic, Innerwear, Others}, Kids {Nightwear, Innerwear, Others}), Brands Of Retailers (Mass, Economy, Mass Premium, Premium, Luxury), Distribution Channels (Online {E-Commerce, Company Websites}, Offline {Hypermarket, Brand Outlets, Other Convenience Stores}), Product (Ethnic, Casual, Formal)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Branded Apparel Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



