Coronavirus Raises Hand Sanitizer Market to Grow Substantially Due to Growing Awareness as a Preventive Measure

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Hand sanitizers are consumer goods that are utilized for the prevention and transmission of infections, bacteria and microorganisms through hands. These products do not require the usage of water or soap to wash, they evaporate after disinfecting the hands. They are available in different forms for usage such as in gel, liquid, spray, foam or even disposable hand wipes. They are highly effective hand hygiene products providing moisture retention as well.



Consumer inclination towards health and wellness is expected to be one of the major factors that drives the demand for hand sanitizers. Moreover, improved lifestyle, rise in health expenditure, increase in awareness about hand hygiene, and support from organization such as WHO, FDA, and others towards the need for sanitation propel the demand for hand sanitizers, thereby accelerating the growth of the global hand sanitizer market . However, health hazards associated with chemical ingredients are anticipated to hamper the global hand sanitizer market growth during the forecast period.



Major key players : Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel Corporation, Unilever Plc., Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Chattem Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., and Kutol Products Company.



Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers are available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and non-alcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. These sanitizers kill 99.9% of most common germs and keep the hands clean.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global hand sanitizer market. The monetary prosperity among the populace, improving living standards, higher disposable income, and developing interest in health and wellbeing has been the main elements driving the hand sanitizer market growth. The rising incidences of communicable and infectious diseases, the recent example is the outbreak of coronavirus has increased the usage of hand sanitizers in this region. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are the main sanitizers utilized today, particularly in the healthcare facilities. Ceaseless help and reinforcement crusades from associations, for example, the CDC, FDA, and WHO, about the need for hand sanitation further add to the market potential



Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution

Online Distribution

Product

Gel

Foam

Spray

Wipes



End-users

Commercial

Residential

Institutional



The hand sanitizer market based on application is segmented as hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, and others. In 2018, the household segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global hand sanitizer market. Keeping hand sanitizer around the house is a great idea to get rid of herms. Hand sanitizers are useful for both children and adults. It is a good practice for each child to rub into her hands with sanitizer in order to eliminate or prevent the germs that could cause diseases.



Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding health safety and precautionary measures for wellness; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Transformation of lifestyle of individuals resulting in increased healthcare expenditure and better health measures; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Cost-effective and moisture retaining features even with purifying capabilities associated with this product is expected to drive the market growth



Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand sanitizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors



Few TOC Points :



CHAPTER 5: HAND SANITIZER MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



5.1. Overview



5.1.1. Market size and forecast



5.2. Online stores



5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities



5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region



5.2.3. Market analysis, by country



5.3. Departmental store



5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities



5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region



5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



5.4. Pharmacy store



5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities



5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region



5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



5.5. Others



5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities



5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region



5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: HAND SANITIZER MARKET, BY END USE



6.1. Overview



6.1.1. Market size and forecast



6.2. Restaurants



6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities



6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region



6.2.3. Market analysis, by country



6.3. Schools



6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities



6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region



6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



6.4. Hospitals



6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities



6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region



6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



6.5. Household purpose



6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities



6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region



6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



6.6. Others



6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities



6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region



6.6.3. Market analysis, by country



Continue….



