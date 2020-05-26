Coronavirus Real Time Detection Kits Market Analysis Size, Demand and Key Vendors by 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- As widely mentioned in the media, a new coronavirus was detected in China, which was given the name "2019 novel coronavirus" or "2019-nCoV." Building on the history of BGI developing rapid pathogen detection solutions, BGI developed a real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kit to detect the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Many hospitals and illness management centers have already provided the kits. The government eventually approved two private firms-Indian company MyLab and German company Altona Diagnostics-to provide both government and private testing labs with COVID-19 test kits.



Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 (2019-nCoV) Real Time RT-PCR Kit is used for the qualitative identification of novel coronavirus, detected in 2019 by PCR systems in respiratory tract samples (nasopharyngeal extracts, intense cough mucus, etc.) and lower respiratory tract samples (alveoli irrigation fluid, etc.) at Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.



The key players operating within the global Coronavirus Real Time Detection Kits market include Zhijiang biology, Beijing Genomics Institute, Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology, Sansure, Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology, Geneodx, INNOVITA and Da An Gene, Wondfo among others.



Many people find it challenging to get screened for coronavirus in the U.S., beginning with technical problems with the kits initially produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and continuing with shortages of swabs, reagents and other sections of test kits. Some organizations carry out point-of-care tests, which are tests which can be performed entirely inside hospitals or doctor's offices — or even in a remote drive-through test site's parking lot.



Such tests could be helpful if a person has COVID-19, which could save precious hospital room and personal protective equipment (PPE), to let medical professionals know right away. A negative test means a person may be sent home without worrying about infecting others, or handled without equipment such as N95 masks, by health care providers. Fast testing may also help a sick doctor or nurse know whether they have to isolate themselves for 14 days or if they can get back to the front lines faster,



The approvals for real time detection kits have been granted toGetein Biotech, BioMednomics, Sensing Self Ltd., AmonMed Biotechnology Co, Hangzhou Biotest Biotech, Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co Ltd, Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co, Biomaxima, CTK Biotech, Vivacheck Lab and Wondfo.



The global Coronavirus Real Time Detection Kits market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into IgM and others. On the basis of application, the global Coronavirus Real Time Detection Kits market is segmented into hospitals, scientific research, diagnostic centers and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Coronavirus Real Time Detection Kits market has been further segmented into respective countries.



