Coronavirus Restrictions Cause Fluctuation in European Airlines Stocks & Shares

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- Stocks and shares of airlines have been unstable since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with international travel having been subjected to some of the strictest restrictions across Europe. Earlier this month, Germany lifted some of the tough restrictions placed on visitors from countries such as the UK and Portugal, which resulted in a positive uptick but then quickly nosedived. Airlines such as Lufthansa, Ryanair, and the International Airlines Group all saw gains before the stocks across Europe fell with the pan-European Stoxx 600, London, Paris, and Frankfurt all seeing decreases.



A wealth of experience in banking and financial services coupled with an extensive national and international reach establishes Selby Jennings as a clear choice when searching for talent for commodities careers in Germany. The business works with firms in the financial services sector, handling talent acquisition for industry-leading organisations and assisting dynamic start-ups in implementing robust and streamlined recruiting strategies. The ingenuity that leads to the reimagination and simplification of the recruiting process to reveal new opportunities for growth has been paramount to the firm's prosperity over the last 15 years. Equipped with a dedicated team of over 750 incandescent consultants based in over 60 locations worldwide, cementing their internationality as a multifaceted financial services recruitment agency. Selby Jenning's consultants are thoroughly trained and actively encouraged to develop their understanding in areas such as industry awareness, movement, and trends in order to better comprehend the market. The Selby Jennings consultants are able to help skilled professionals leverage opportunities in private wealth management, corporate and investment banking, financial technology and risk management, as well as sales and trading. Candidates partnering with the firm pursue incredible career paths across a plethora of specialisations.



Selby Jennings, as part of the Phaidon International Group, is the preferred recruiting partner for hundreds of internationally acclaimed organisations. As a commodities careers recruiter working with businesses across Germany, this is paired with in-depth local knowledge of the financial services sector. From initial advertising through to interviews and offers, Selby Jennings consultants are committed to ensuring that companies and applicants feel supported throughout the recruiting process. A strategy that can be best defined as 'recruitment beyond borders' opens up a plethora of new options for individuals looking to further their careers as well as companies looking to hire the next generation of business-critical talent. Some of the opportunities that are currently available through Selby Jennings in Germany include: Information Security Officer, Senior Data Engineer, Data Scientist, Senior IT Security Manager, Machine Learning Engineer, IT Auditor, Senior Consultant, Retail Credit Risk Manager, Senior Credit Risk Modeller, Financial Accountant, Head Derivative Operations and many more.



"2020 was a year of seismic change across the recruitment sector. Challenges of logistics and ongoing uncertainty tested the commitment of many organisations to goals, values and ideals. An unwavering sense of duty and focus on our clients has helped us to build even stronger networks and connections for the coming year," commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "the challenges that we have faced in virtually securing and retaining talent have proven to be an opportunity in terms of increasing the versatility of our team and demonstrating just how adaptable and insightful we can be when it comes to providing talent acquisition support under any conditions."



To find out more about commodities careers in Germany visit https://selbyjennings.de



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.