Coronavirus Turmoil to Take Toll on Near-Term Growth of Brewers Yeast Market

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Rising Health Concerns Due to COVID-19 would Support Overall Development by Boosting Need for Essential Commodities in the Brewer Yeast Powder Market

The worldwide brewer yeast powder market is projected to account for US$ 3,227.1 Million towards 2029 end, from US$1,900 Million during 2019. The market is estimated to increase at a 5.4% CAGR during 2019-2029. The growing need for brewer yeast powder in animal feed, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceuticals, and food industries are propelling development in the market. In the approaching years the market would attain from the growing need for fortified food products and health supplements. Besides this, the market has seen a higher need in personal care industries. The growing manufacturing in breweries would stoke development in the market also.

Key Takeaways from Market Research

- In terms of region, Oceania, and the MEA came out as foremost markets.

- Europe and North America would stay constant as foremost markets.

- The Beverage segment is likely to stay dominant based on application.

- Key makers are projected to stress on innovations in product portfolio to remain high in emerged markets.



"The increasing demand for brewer yeast recipes in the food & beverage sector worldwide is the major aspect that is fueling the worldwide market. Moreover, the requirements for several kinds of brewer yeast for instance dry brewer yeast, fresh brewer yeast, and instant brewer yeast is increasing due to the health benefits they proffer."



Brewer Yeast Usage in Nutritional Food & Beverages would Support the Development During COVID-19 Outbreak

Brewer yeast powder is one of the foremost ingredients utilized in different food & beverages which is picking up popularity for use in medical nutritional food & beverages. It is enhanced with different wellbeing beneficial segments, for example, selenium, protein, zinc, iron, and vitamin B amid others that convey medical advantages to the patients of a frail immune system, diarrhea, Clostridium difficile colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, alongside lactose intolerance. The products recoup the immunity quickly and keep from a few pathogens.



The need for brewer yeast powder-based products is additionally expanding because of the rising need for healthier food. The COVID-19 pandemic has fixed its noose worldwide, because of which the consumers are searching out products that fortify the immune system normally. Moreover, individuals have gotten increasingly conscious about their wellbeing and health, because of which the need for food packed with medical benefits is on the ascent. Prodded by these variables, the overall market is estimated to foresee consistent development regardless of the spread of COVID-19.



A few of the key makers functioning in the worldwide brewer yeast powder market incorporates Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lesaffre Group, Nutreco N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, Alltech, Inc., Leiber GmbH, AB Mauri India Pvt.Ltd., Associated British Food Plc., Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd., Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd, Angel yeast company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Hansen Holding A/S, Bruchem, Inc, Omega Yeast Labs, Scandinavian Formulas, Synergy Flavors, Lallemand Inc., and others.



Because of expanding market competition, the makers are targeting on growing their product portfolio alongside guaranteeing an improvement in their extraction advancements. Furthermore, they are searching for partnerships with regional/local organizations in emerging markets. Mergers & acquisitions are amid the favored systems received by worldwide players for the extension of their business impression.