Coronavirus Turmoil to Take Toll on Near-Term Growth of Organoids Market

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Organoid Culture: The Future of Human Developmental Biology is 'In Vitro'

With the recent advancements in the medical research, which are driving the evolution of the way research is conducted in the healthcare sector, scientists and healthcare researchers are making a move away from in vivo cultures to in vitro cultures. The scope of in vitro cultures is no more limited to physiologically aberrant environments, as it has been expanded to organoid cultures, which are derived from progenitor or stem cells and show great resemblance to in vivo cultures. This is mainly attributed to the advancements in technologies that have expanded the boundaries of developmental biology, opening new opportunities for stakeholders in the organoids market.



The global market for organoids as well as organoids kits has been witnessing exponential growth with most researchers transitioning from two-dimensional (2D) cell culture, which was the most-preferred method of producing diseases models 'in a dish', to a three-dimensional (3D) environment or culture vessel. Researchers are expected to take in vitro methods of developing organoid culture, with growing awareness about organoids as a promising model that can mimic the in vivo situation vis-à-vis most diseases. With emerging advancements in the fields of tissue engineering for development of tissue engineered skin substitutes, regenerative medicines and stem cell research, the expansion of the organoids market is likely to expedite in the coming years.



Organoids to Become an Integral Part of Drug Discovery and Testing Processes

The incidence of several virus- and new bacteria-borne diseases has been on the rise worldwide, in turn giving rise to the need for discovering efficient restorative medications that are delivered by utilizing biotechnology through genetic manipulation of living cells or organisms. Eventually, the applications of organoids and 3D cell culture in the discovery of biopharmaceuticals and in the manufacturing vaccines have witnessed a significant upsurge in the past few years.



With recent developments in the human developmental biology, organoids have enabled researchers and scientists to recapitulate morphogenetic events in the process of organ and tissue formation in human body. As organoids replicate the complexity of human organs and tissues to a great extent, their applications in the drug discovery and testing landscape have reached new heights in the past few years.



Stakeholders in the organoids market are exploring new opportunities in the field of drug delivery and testing by promoting the benefits of organoids in investigating various complex diseases and predicting the in vivo mechanism of action and efficacy for novel drug. In addition, as the implementation of organoids in drug discovery and testing eliminates the need for preclinical testing, in turn limiting the cost and expediting the process, the organoids are expected to likely to replace the tradition methods of drug discovery in the coming years.



Potential Applications in Oncology Research to Drive Future Developments

Organoids technology has been witnessing incremental adoption in a wide range of verticals in the field of medical research to study the pathophysiology of diverse, complex human diseases. In the recent years, with the alarming rise in prevalence and incidence of genetic diseases, especially cancer, leading stakeholders are adopting strategies of developing cancer organoids that represent tumours and making them commercially available for researchers.



In addition, with the increasing demand for personalised medication is expected to create new avenues of growth for organoids used in various branched of oncology research. Developing cancer organoids for individual patients suffering from cancer, allowing researchers to investing the genomic changes in cancer with better efficiency is gaining popularity as a strategy among stakeholders in the organoids market. Thereby, market players are likely to increase focus and investments in research & development directed towards creating organoids with microstructures that match with individual patients' tumours' original structures.



Apart from the increasing applications in the oncology research, another emerging trend in the organoids market is increasing innovation in development of intestinal organoids. Being among the very first organoids developed by researchers in the history, the demand for intestinal organoids has remained high ever since. Nevertheless, though most ongoing activities focus on the development of intestinal organoids, the demand for neural, pancreatic, hepatic, and colorectal organics is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years.