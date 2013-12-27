Corporam Announces Special Clearance Sale on Machines: Savings Up to 66% Off

Montréal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Corporam Medical is proud to announce its annual winter sale on various Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Machines. Heading into the New Year, 2014, Corporam is offering savings up to 66% on all its technology. This includes immensely popular models such as EVOLIGHT, EVOSTAR and EVOLASE. No matter the place of practice, a doctor’s office or day spa, these machines are certain to change the way specialists treat the skin of their clients.



Intense Pulsed Light technology is capable of treating virtually any skin condition through a non-invasive surgical alternative. And to ensure the safety and quality of this procedure, all Intense Pulsed Light machines from Corporam come backed with warranty, in-person training sessions as well as approval from both the FDA and Health Canada.



Amidst a nationwide expansion of beauty spas within the last 2 years alone, IPL technology is not a rising trend, but rather a safer and more-effective alternative to surgery for both medical and cosmetic needs. This one-of-a-kind deal from Corporam makes getting IPL services all the more easier with affordable payment options. Some machines have even been reduced by $40,000. To see an exact listing of machines on clearance, please click here.



For another affordable approach to this new technology, Corporam is also offering a rental program for valued customers. For one low down-payment alongside a low monthly payment, Corporam is leasing machines interest-free at a fraction of the machine cost. These machines also include a standard warranty when leased. For more information on our rental program please click here.



About CORPORAM

On the cutting edge when it comes to technological solutions for improved skin—just without the cutting. Keeping with the new fashions of skin care, Corporam’s products are non-abrasive, non-intrusive and most of all non-invasive. Corporam works to not only provide affordable alternatives to surgery, but also to out-do the other surgical alternatives in both price and performance. Built for patient satisfaction and keeping our clients in business, Corporam’s user-friendly Intense Pulsed Light and Laser machines come equipped to treat virtually any skin condition at costs almost a fraction of the cost.



Contact Info:

CORPORAM CANADA

1-866-921-3155

1360 rue Mazurette

Montréal, Qc H4N1H2

Mailing address:

1350 rue Mazurette, #116

Montreal, Qc Canada, H4N 1H2

Tel: 514-381-4111

Fax: 514-381-4888