Corporate and Investment Banking Careers in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- One key takeaway from 2020 is that change is and continues to be the new constant, and when it comes to countries such as Hong Kong, this type of change should help create the birth of a new global power centre. As we look ahead into 2021 and beyond Hong Kong looks perfectly placed to become an international business and financial hub with high-speed communications, free flowing information and capital, and a low and simple tax system. From wealth management to fintech, a raft of new initiatives are all set to strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international financial centre. As the leading specialist recruiter for financial services careers in Hong Kong, Selby Jennings welcome and share this view, indicating that Hong Kong will become a formidable capital raising hub for Chinese businesses.



Selby Jennings is the leading specialist recruiter for financial services careers in Hong Kong. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70+ world-leading companies.



Looking ahead in 2021 Selby Jennings have identified three key trends developing for careers in Corporate and Investment banking throughout Hong Kong. Firstly, risks and the nature of those risks will continue to change. In particular, greater focus on nonfinancial risks, ranging from climate-related risks and cyber to conduct and culture should move to the forefront. Secondly, an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing landscape in Hong Kong, for example, the launch of the city's first virtual banks will result in both new players and broader trends as lines start blurring among sectors. An example, of where this will be evident is across technology and telecom companies as they expand into financial services careers to build new customer relationships and strengthen existing customer relationships across all areas of day-to-day life. How people use financial services is changing, and so too are banks' operating models. Lastly, digital transformation is set to become an ever more important business imperative that will enable banks to improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, capitalise on new opportunities, and broaden new customer engagement and reach.



With these key trends in mind, Selby Jennings are the go-to firm when it comes to offering recruitment solutions to a wide range of financial services sectors including corporate and investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research and trading, FinTech, investment management, sales and trading and legal and compliance. There are a variety of roles available in Hong Kong for the brightest minds in the financial services industry.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



