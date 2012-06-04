Corporate Bond Market in China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Corporate Bond market in China is one of the fastest growing segments of the financial sector. The report begins with a brief introduction on the various segments of the bond market in China followed by a further split of corporate bond segments. Evolution of the corporate bond market in China entails a brief description of the major events that have taken place since its inception. The market overview section provides an overview of the global corporate bond market in terms of issuance of corporate bonds and corporate bonds outstanding. This section also includes a snapshot of the corporate bond market in China covering the market size with forecast figures between 2009 and 2015. The section also provides information about the investor profiles of the Chinese corporate bond market.



Furthermore, the report delves into the credit spread between corporate bonds yield and benchmark government bonds yield spanning between various investment grades and tenor.



Key drivers of the industry explain the factors influencing the growth of the corporate bond market in China in detail. Some of them include growing economy of China, corporate bond market reforms and product innovation.



Major challenges that could impede the development and growth of the Chinese corporate bond market include inadequate credit rating system, impact of securitization, inadequate information disclosure and underdeveloped secondary bond market.



The government initiatives section includes a detailed description of the steps to be taken by the government of China in view of developing the corporate bond market under its 12th five year plan. This section also covers the major regulators of the corporate bond market alongwith key steps to be taken by them for the purpose of developing the corporate bond market in China.



Key emerging trends that are of marked importance to the corporate bond market in China include foreign participation and rise in market liquidity.



The report contains a brief analysis on the competitive landscape of the corporate bond market in China. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of the key corporate bond issuers revenues, profits and market capitalization followed by a ranking of companies based on the issuance volume of corporate bonds in China. The report also features brief profiles of the key corporate bond issuers in the market along with a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance and business highlights thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Some of the key statistics or factors impacting the corporate bond market in China covered in the report include, global market size, global corporate bond issuance, domestic market size, corporate bond investor profile, local currency credit spread, growing GDP of the Chinese economy, share of medium term notes (MTN) in total corporate bond issuance, corporate bond trading volume and corporate bond turnover ratio.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, challenges and competitive landscape in the corporate bond market in China.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59237/corporate-bond-market-in-china-2012.html