Pan African Menu Brings Authentic Flavors to Awards Event as Savannah Elephants Look On

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- LA Spice Catering, experts at innovating menus for the most demanding corporate catering events, brought a “Pan African” menu to a recent formal awards gala at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Given such an extraordinary venue, their talented planners and chefs will take a leap into exotic worlds, bringing lucky guests along with them.



The Annual Awards Gala and Formal Dinner for a leading commercial furniture design and manufacturing firm took its inspiration from the African Mammal Hall, drawing on ingredients from the four corners of the vast continent. The cocktail reception opened the evening in the newly remodeled, historic Rotunda, with appetizers like mini-yam tart bites with shredded spiced beef or grilled Boerewors (South African sausages) with chunky tomato sauce.



Guests moved on to a three-course sit-down dinner, served in the African Mammal Hall, with some of the world’s most stunning specimens looking on. Savannah elephants, spotted hyenas, hippos and more, are all displayed in dioramas that accurately recreate their native habitats. Fortunately, none of them were on the exotic menu, but LA Spice chefs blended a mix of traditional and current dishes from South Africa, Morocco, and parts of North, South, East and West along the Continent. Imagine first course choices like wild rice and Ethiopian berbere spiced nut salad, main course items such as Moroccan chicken tagine with saffron, preserved lemon, garlic, and olives, and desserts such as fig and sesame tart with cardamom and orange cream.



According to LA Spice owner, LeAnne Schwarz, “Formal awards events always push the envelope for innovative ways to acknowledge and reward employees and entertain guests. We believe in going a step beyond the entertainment factor and sizzle to create a menu that inspires, delights, and opens new worlds for guests.” In fact, the sizzle goes a long way to producing a memorable event, and the African-themed evening made sure to include entertainment by an African dance troupe, a fun photo booth, and wait staff outfitted in appropriate safari attire—including pith helmets! LA Spice will recreate some of these mouth-watering African dishes on request, or develop new menus to suit another inspiring venue and event.



