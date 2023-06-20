NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2023 -- Latest released the research study on Global Corporate Digital Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Corporate Digital Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Corporate Digital Banking. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Urban FT (United States), Kony (United States), Backbase (Netherlands), Technisys (United States), Infosys (India), Digiliti Money (United States), Innofis (Spain), Mobilearth (Canada), D3 Banking Technology (United States), Alkami (United States).



Definition:

Corporate Digital banking solutions allow banks to provide flexible and convenient management of customerâ€™s finances to corporate sector. It provides services in all devices which reduce the development and maintenance costs. Corporate digital banking solution offers various services such as cost optimization, real time interaction, personalized customer experience, and new revenue streams. Moreover, the solution can help to meet increasing customer demand, growing regulations, new banking competition and reduce costs pressures. These factors are increasing market growth.



Market Drivers

- Change in Customer Behavior is Fueling the Market

- Rising Investments in Fintech is affecting the Market Positively



Market Trend

- Adoption of Electronic and Mobile Payment Solutions



Opportunities

- Supporting Government Policies is Boosting the Market Growth

- Growing E-Commerce Industry



Challenges

- Technical Issues May Hamper the Market



The Global Corporate Digital Banking Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Payments, Processing Services, Customer and Channel Management, Risk Management, Others), Application (Financial Services, Electronic Commerce, Other), Services (Transactional, Non-Transactional), Enterprise Size (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large-Sized Enterprises)



Merger Acquisition

In 2018, SAP has acquired Contextor which specializes in design and integration of robotic process automation

In 2018, Sap has acquired Qualtrics which is a technology platform which is used for collecting, managing the experience data.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Corporate Digital Banking Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Corporate Digital Banking market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Corporate Digital Banking Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Corporate Digital Banking

Chapter 4: Presenting the Corporate Digital Banking Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2020-2025

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Corporate Digital Banking market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Corporate Digital Banking Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Corporate Digital Banking Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



