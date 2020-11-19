Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Corporate E-Learning Market Size study, by Training (Outsourced, Instructor-Led, Text based), by End User(Consumer Goods Sector, Energy Sector, Automotive Industry, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail, Services, Others), by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), by Technology (Mobile E-Learning, Learning Content Management System (LCMS), Virtual Classrooms, Web Based, Podcasts, Learning Management System (LMS), Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc and important players/vendors such as Infor (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), SAP (Germany), SkillSoft Corporation (U.S.), Adrenna (U.S.), 24x7 Learning (India), CERTPOINT Systems (U.S.), Digital Ignite (U.S.), GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc. (Canada), Blatant Media Corporation (Canada). The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2026.



Summary

Global Corporate E-Learning Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. E-learning denotes to a learning system built on formalized teaching by electronic resources. It is a network-enabled transfer of knowledge to a large number of recipients at the same time. E-Learning permits business executives to learn from almost any place with a computer or mobile device & internet connection. It allows employees to gain knowledge and skills to commence a specific operation that will help an organization to continue to operate efficiently. For Instance: As per Research Institute of America, e-learning increases the retention rates of training by 25 to 60% as compared to face to face training which has a low retention rate of 8 to 10%. Increasing adoption of Corporate E-Learning among various organizations across the globe is the major factor driving the market growth. As per IBM, investment of one dollar in online training results in a return of 30 dollar in productivity. E-learning facilitates reduction of HR cost by automation of on-board training and recruitment processes.. However, the intrinsic freedom might decrease the employee's concentration and discipline towards the learning which is the major challenge the market. However, impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of global Corporate E-Learning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to advanced technological infrastructure in the region coupled with availability of fast internet connection. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and growing number of connected devices and smart phones would create lucrative growth prospects for the Corporate E-Learning market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Infor (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), SAP (Germany), SkillSoft Corporation (U.S.), Adrenna (U.S.), 24x7 Learning (India), CERTPOINT Systems (U.S.), Digital Ignite (U.S.), GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc. (Canada), Blatant Media Corporation (Canada)



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Training: Outsourced, Instructor-Led, Text based



By End User:

Consumer Goods Sector, Energy Sector, Automotive Industry, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail, Services, Others



By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise



By Technology: Mobile E-Learning, Learning Content Management System (LCMS), Virtual Classrooms

Web Based, Podcasts, Learning Management System (LMS), Others



By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, China Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Corporate E-Learning Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



