LA Caterers and Clients Help to Update the Menu

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2013 -- For 2013, trend experts from color forecasters to corporate event planners predict a mix of old and new themes in interior and fashion design—key influences on home and corporate caterers entertaining—that reflect a need for warmth and safety. The nostalgic desire for security and attraction to all things “vintage” have emerged as one strong catering trend, namely tea parties. LA Downtown News sums up the trend in their 2013 forecast, dubbing it “there’s no place like home.”



LA Spice Catering owners noticed a renewed interest in tea parties from clients of all ages. In response, they developed their take on the tea party, blending elements like soft hues with vintage china, worn surfaces, and old-fashioned garden blooms, accented with crystal, silver and porcelain. Menu choices balance old and new as well, with a mix of traditional tea sandwiches, savory bites, and teas displayed with their appropriate serving pieces. Los Angeles may be one of the most trend-conscious communities in the country, so the best caterers, like LA Spice, wisely build event themes around the latest trends in food, color and interior design.



The most memorable catered parties and events capture trends while blending each client’s personal style and tastes with features that guests will find exciting and new. LA Spice tweaks their presentation as “not your grandmother’s tea party.” Inventive additions to the mix include tuxedo-ed wait staff and more varieties of exotic teas. They readily adapt the tea party to everything from baby and bridal showers to garden parties and luncheons.



About LA Spice Catering

LA Spice Catering was voted “Best Caterer” of Los Angeles by readers of The LA Daily News for 2010 and 2011. The company describes itself as “…the Spice of LA…”, focused on events that take off from the best food and wine available. They design and produce events that combine themed, creative ideas with menu planning and clever entertainment, for intimate parties to large-scale weddings. More information can be found on the web site at http://laspicecatering.com.