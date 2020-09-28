Corporate Financial Management Systems Helping Businesses Streamline Their Process Through Efficient Software Solutions

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- A leading financial performance solutions provider, Corporate Financial Management Systems offers sophisticated software for budgeting, forecasting & business planning to streamline business processes. The software that they offer helps clients improve management information and prospective visibility through alignment of financial, operational and regulatory metrics. With their software solutions, businesses can create strategic plans quickly and easily, and cascade strategies throughout your organisation. The software allows simultaneous multi-users to access each model with the ad-hoc queries to provide detail and transparency behind the numbers.



The software can improve operational efficiencies through appropriate alignment of targeted metrics that measure an organisation's performance from customer, operational, and financial perspectives. The Jedox software can have a plethora of benefits including visual analysis, mobile BI, customisable elements, highly secure, embedded analytics, data fusion and many more. The solution can help businesses realise their strategic goals, build a strategic plan, establish targets for successful completion, and monitor the plan against actual performance, all within a single environment.



Corporate Financial Management Systems is a specialist provider of sophisticated applications for business intelligence, corporate performance management, financial consolidation and data management. The organisation has carved a distinct niche in the market due to its high quality services and excellent customer support. The company has been working in the industry for years and over the years has served multiple world-renowned brands such as Vospers Motor House, Apex House, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater and many more.



Talking further about their budgeting, forecasting and planning software, a representative from the company stated, "With our software, you can integrate and streamline planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes to save time, improve accuracy and incorporate specialised plans like sales planning or workforce budgeting. Departments are empowered to resource-efficient teamwork and to access consistent plan data and workflow management features. Create an ad-hoc and what-if scenario analysis yourself with the easy-to-use Excel and web interference."



About Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS)

Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimizes internal business processes, increases operational efficiency and much more.



