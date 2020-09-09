Corporate Financial Management Systems Offers a Financial Consolidation System Helping Businesses Decrease Cycle Time

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- A leading financial performance solutions provider, Corporate Financial Management Systems offers a financial consolidation system designed to help businesses decrease cycle time and improve accuracy. The system allows organisations to streamline their consolidation process effectively which can further benefit organisations improve their adaptability, transparency, and business value. With the proven solution from CFMS, the multi-currency and multi-entity organisations can address the business challenges with intercompany reconciliations and consolidation adjustments. The solution also allows businesses to improve accuracy by automating the loading, consolidation and validation of data from multiple organisational units. Whilst keeping up with the latest group reporting standards, both UK GAAP and iGAAP, their financial consolidation software allows businesses to manage the ownership and control percentages of subsidiaries and associate enterprises. The organisations can quickly and accurately collect, consolidate and report using data from operating units around the globe, involving those with disparate general ledger systems, charts of accounts and transactional systems. If anyone looking for a financial consolidation system for their business, you can check out Corporate Financial Management Systems' website.



Talking about their financial consolidation solution, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Financial consolidation allows you to decrease cycle time and improve accuracy by automating the loading, consolidation and validation of data from multiple organisational units. Because the data and changes are consolidated in a central, secure database, you instantly arrive at a single version of the truth not easily attained using spreadsheets. The application automatically handles exchange gains and losses, whilst generating consolidation adjustments such as minority interests, joint ventures, and intercompany balances."



Corporate Financial Management Systems is a specialist provider of sophisticated applications for business intelligence, corporate performance management, financial consolidation and data management. The company has been working in the industry for years and over time has served multiple brands such as Vospers Motor House, Apex Hotels, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater and many more with their highly effective solutions. The organisation has carved a distinct niche in the market due to its high quality services and excellent customer support.



Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimises internal business processes, increases operational efficiency, and much more.



