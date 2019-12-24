Corporate Financial Management Systems Offers Data Management Software to Improve Quality and Consistency of Data

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- A specialised firm in Corporate Performance Management, Corporate Financial Management Systems offers Axians, which is data management software that allows businesses to get actionable insights by combining, enhancing and analysing their data. The software provides new insights by combining data from multiple operating systems, within and outside the organisation. It also helps businesses improve the quality and consistency of data and make data analysis faster within the organisation.



Axians has an architecture that has been designed from a holistic perspective to ensure it achieves seamless interaction between services, networks, data storages, users and processes. This flexible architecture makes it easy for organisations to ensure business continuity at the time of serious threats when critical applications or systems are unavailable.



Axians software comes with multiple benefits such as increased flexibility and cost containment by encouraging business stability and fostering the development of hybrid clouds. It also provides advice on, supports, integrates and deploys infrastructures that are sustainable, scalable and highly available; maximizes service quality for clients' customers and unleashes the full potential of their systems.



Talking more about their data management software, a representative from Corporate Financial Management Systems stated, "To support increasing requirements in network availability and performances, Axians offers architectures that bring the power of virtualisation to networks and systems."



Corporate Financial Management Systems specialises in assisting business owners make the right decisions and move forward to achieve their business goals. For years they have been operating in the IT industry and so far had have the privilege to serve many world renowned brands like Vospers Motor House, Apex Hotels, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater, etc.



In addition to data management software, Corporate Financial Management Systems offers budgeting and forecasting software, financial planning software, financial modelling tools, corporate performance management software, predictive analysis tools, data analysis and reporting tools, and much more.



About Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS)

Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimises internal business processes, increases operational efficiency, and much more.



For more information, please visit: https://cfmsystems.com/axians/



Social Profiles

Twitter – https://twitter.com/CFMSystems

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/cfms-ltd



Contact Details

Cranborne House, 10A Earl Street, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 2PD

Phone: 0208 959 0041

Email: info@cfmsystems.com