Corporate Financial Management Systems Offers Data Management Solution Helping Businesses Get Actionable Insights

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- A leading financial performance solutions provider, Corporate Financial Management Systems offers a data management solution to help clients get actionable insights for their business. The solution uses the best practices allowing clients to achieve goals in a few days which would otherwise take weeks or months of effort. The data management solution helps corporations to effectively collect, structure and organise their data. Built on the best of breed technology, ETL tool, and Talend, the solution uses a wide variety of OLAP technologies for analytical purposes. Their software can transform the way clients approach performance management and increase their speed, dexterity and agility. Some of the key features of the solution include:



Fast implementation

Industry and application-specific templates

Pre-built cubes for finance and business verticals

Easy access to your BI tools

Less reliant on specialist IT skills



With their data management solutions, you can increase the speed, dexterity and agility of your business operations. If you looking for a world-class data management solution for your business, you can contact the team at Corporate Financial Management Systems for more information.



Corporate Financial Management Systems is a specialist provider of sophisticated applications for business intelligence, corporate performance management, financial consolidation and data management. They have been in the industry for years and over time have served multiple brands such as Vospers Motor House, Apex Hotels, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater, etc. with their result-oriented and cost-effective solutions.



Talking about their data management solution, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Optimised for Performance Management, not just Business Intelligence, our software can accelerate your analysis and reporting through best practice Data-Warehouse design and implementation. Often you have a "floating target" to aim at, with our software, this is no longer the case as we have a structure that has been developed and refined over 800 implementations that answer the vast majority of a company's needs."



About Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS)

Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimises internal business processes, increases operational efficiency, and much more.



