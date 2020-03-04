Corporate Financial Management Systems Offers Data Management Solution Letting Businesses Make Effective and Efficient Decisions

Hertfordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Corporate Financial Management Systems, a name setting new benchmarks in the corporate industry, offers the cloud solution for data management. By improving analysis and reporting through best practice data warehouse design and implementation, the cloud solution helps businesses make an effective and efficient decision, without any hassle.



Not just business intelligence, the cloud data management solution is also optimised for performance management to ensure it delivers critical, decision-making information quickly. The cloud solution is developed on breed technology, the ETL tool, and features –



- Fast implementation

- Industry and application-specific templates

- Pre-built cubes for finance and business verticals

- Easy access to your BI tools

- Less reliant on specialist IT skills



With their data management solutions, businesses can increase the speed, dexterity and agility of their operations, achieving their goals in a matter of days which would otherwise take weeks or months of concerted effort.



Speaking about their cloud data management solution, a representative of the company stated, "Without doubt, the Control solution revolutionises the way Performance Management is approached, coupled with extraordinary speed, dexterity and agility."



Corporate Financial Management Systems has been offering world-class data management solutions and so far have served thousands of businesses with their cloud solution. Vospers Motor House, Apex Hotels, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater, etc. are some of the brands with whom they have the privilege to work with. It's as the result that today they have evolved as the leading financial performance solution provider across the country.



In addition to data management solution, their professionals also offer planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial consolidation and many other solutions. Interested individuals can reach out to their data management experts by calling them on 0208 959 0041 or sending an email to info@cfmsystems.com or submitting an easy-to-fill contact form present on CFMSystems.com.



About Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS)

Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimises internal business processes, increases operational efficiency, and much more.



For more information, please visit: https://cfmsystems.com/axians/



Social Profiles



witter – https://twitter.com/CFMSystems

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/cfms-ltd



Contact Details

Cranborne House, 10A Earl Street, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 2PD

Phone: 0208 959 0041

Email: info@cfmsystems.com