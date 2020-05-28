Corporate Financial Management Systems Offers Data Management Solution to Translate Strategy Into Performance

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Corporate Financial Management Systems, the leading financial performance solutions provider, offers a data management solution called "The Control" that helps businesses make effective and efficient decisions. Built on best of breed technology – the ETL tool, the Control solution is based on Talend, which can be used for a wide variety of OLAP technologies for analytical purposes. With this Control solution, businesses can turn data into information and easily translate strategy into performance.



Not just business intelligence, the Control solution offered by them is also optimised for performance management that accelerates analysis and reporting through best practice Data-Warehouse design and implementation. With its extraordinary speed, dexterity, and agility, the Control solution undoubtedly revolutionises the way performance management is approached. Listed hereunder are some of the key features of the Control solution –



- Fast implementation

- Industry and application-specific templates

- Pre-built cubes for finance and business verticals

- Easy access to your BI tools

- Less reliant on specialist IT skills



Talking about their data management solution, a representative of Corporate Financial Management Systems stated, "Often you have a "floating target" to aim at, with Control, this is no longer the case as we have a structure that has been developed and refined over 800 implementations that answer the vast majority of a company's needs. This "best practice" approach means that in days we can achieve what would normally take weeks or months of concerted effort."



A name synonymous to excellence, Corporate Financial Management Systems offers data management solutions at the most competitive prices. Besides, they also expertise in offering reporting & analysis, financial consolidation, as well as budgeting, forecasting and planning solutions to help some of the UK's largest companies achieve their goals.



So far, the company has had the privilege to serve thousands of businesses such as Vospers Motor House, Apex Hotels, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater, etc. with their solutions. It's as the result of their top solutions that today they have evolved as one of the most trustworthy financial performance solution providers in the country. Businesses interested in their solutions can talk more about it with their experts by calling them on 0208 959 0041 or sending an email to info@cfmsystems.com or submitting an easy-to-fill contact form present on CFMSystems.com.



About Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS)

Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimises internal business processes, increases operational efficiency, and much more.



For more information, please visit: https://cfmsystems.com/



Contact Details

Cranborne House, 10A Earl Street, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 2PD

Phone: 0208 959 0041

Email: info@cfmsystems.com