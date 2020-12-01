Corporate Financial Management Systems Offers Financial Consolidation Software Allowing Businesses Decrease Cycle Time and Improve Accuracy

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- A leading provider of business intelligence tools in the UK, Corporate Financial Management Systems offers financial consolidation solution to decrease cycle time and improve accuracy. By replacing the time-consuming manual tasks, their solution delivers deep insight into financial and operational results and greatly improves the speed and efficiency of all your financial consolidation activities. You can automate the multi-level consolidation of complex group structures and allow cash-flow calculation and reporting. By automating tasks, their financial consolidation software can reduce your workload and guide you through every step of processes in a targeted-oriented, audit-compliant manner. Some of the key features of the solution include:



- Write off / revaluation of investments

- Automatic calculation of depreciation and amortisation

- Creation and comparison of unlimited scenarios

- Multiple and customizable closing periods

- Currency conversion with exchange rate difference calculation.

- Elimination of I/C markup on inventory



Corporate Financial Management Systems is one of the most reputable providers of sophisticated applications for business intelligence, corporate performance management, financial consolidation, and data management. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry due to its result-oriented and cost-effective solutions. They have been in the industry for years and over time have served multiple brands such as Vospers Motor House, Apex Hotels, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater, etc.



Talking about their financial consolidation system, a representative from the company stated, "Our solutions let you quickly and accurately collect, consolidate, and report data from operating units around the globe, including those with disparate general ledger systems, charts of accounts, and transactional systems. Financial consolidation allows you to decrease cycle time and improve accuracy by automating the loading, consolidation and validation of data from multiple organisational units."



Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organizations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimizes internal business processes, increases operational efficiency and much more.



