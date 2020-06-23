Corporate Financial Management Systems Offers Reporting & Analysis Solutions with Easy to Use Features

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- A leading financial performance solutions provider, Corporate Financial Management Systems offers reporting & analysis solution with easy to use features. The solution can provide business owners with complete control of the business at their fingertips both remotely and company-wide. You can use the solution to combine data from different sources to create cross-functional reports and get more insights into your business.



With an easy drag-and-drop interface, you can easily create and interact with reports and dashboards. To ensure your data is secure & safe, the solution comes with support for backups, confidentiality & privacy. By using the native drill-down and drill-through functions, you can make an in-depth analysis of the trends highlighted by the dashboard's scorecards. Some of the key features of the solutions include:



- A single integrated framework reporting

- Adaptable to any data source

- Self-service queries

- Unlimited report authors and consumers

- Self-service dashboard and reporting



Corporate Financial Management Systems is one of the top IT services providers in the UK that has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has a team of experts who work in close coordination with each of its clients to deliver the best solutions as per their business niche and defined budget. The organisation has served some of the world's leading brands, like Apex Hotels, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater, and more, with their expertise.



Talking about their reporting & analysis solution, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our reporting & analysis solution enables users to quickly create any kind of corporate report, from simple spreadsheets to multi-page graphic booklets, simply by positioning and configuring data-aware objects on the screen, with no need for any programming. Creation of great individualised dashboards in a web browser/iPad/mobile device becomes quick and easy. A web-based front end of data visualization, including reports, analysis, dashboards, and data entry."



About Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS)

Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimises internal business processes, increases operational efficiency, and much more.



