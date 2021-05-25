Corporate Game-Based Learning Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : BreakAway ,Designing Digitally

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Corporate Game-Based Learning Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Corporate Game-Based Learning. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: BreakAway Ltd. Inc. (United States),Designing Digitally Inc. (United States),EI Design Pvt Ltd. (India),Gamelearn S.L. (Spain),G-Cube (India),Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd. (India),Growth Engineering (United Kingdom),Indusgeeks USA Inc. (United States),MLevel Inc. (United States),Stratbeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (India),Wrainbo Inc (United States)



Definition:

The form of learning approach used has a major influence on the degree of interest in corporate training. Learning by play, or game-based learning provides new and effective ways to improve the learning process. Those in charge of training and growth for thousands of businesses around the world are well aware of this. Games assist in the development of effective and cognitive potential, which are responsible for the soft skills that are so essential in corporate training. Game-based learning generates scenarios that are similar to real-life circumstances in which skills can be applied. Both of these factors are contributing to the market's expansion.

Market Trend:

The Emergence of Wearable Technology



Market Drivers:

Increased Employee Engagement In Training

Growing Focus on Employee Skill and Performance Enhancement to Boost Productivity



Opportunities:

Adoption of Cloud Technology in the Game-based Learning

Growth Potential in Emerging Countries



Challenges:

Unawareness in Developing Regions

The Global Corporate Game-Based Learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Generic Product, Packaged Product), Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Public Sector)



Market Insights:

In Feb 2018, Game-based learning platform Kahoot! announced the launch of Kahoot! Pro, a premium version of Kahoot! designed for salespeople, marketers, event managers and trainers to use with customers, partners, prospects and others outside the company.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



