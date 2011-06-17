Corporate Housing in San Antonio Perfect for Temporary Relocations

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2011 -- In response to the growing demand for corporate housing alternatives in San Antonio, TX, Alamo Corporate Housing is announcing their website that helps long term visitors make their stay in San Antonio as comfortable and hassle free as possible.



Corporate housing refers to short term housing that is more comfortable than a hotel, but less long-term than actually renting an apartment. Whether for a corporate training assignment, military relocation, or even as a place to hunker down while other living arrangements are made, clients can come in for a temporary period and live in a location that offers all the convenience and comforts of home.



Corporate housing San Antonio initially got its start with corporations that needed a viable solution for housing their employees while they were on temporary assignment in the area. Since that time it has grown in popularity, and branched out to accommodate all varieties of temporary visits.



Today, Alamo Corporate Housing offers fully furnished apartments that soften the inevitable edge that comes with temporary relocations: “All our corporate housing units are custom designed to meet our client's needs, they're fully furnished, all bills are included, come with high-speed internet, digital cable, a flat screen TV, all your standard house wares, and a full-size washer and dryer in your unit,” Says the website.



Corporate apartments San Antonio also cater to those on the go. When a resident first moves into their temporary home the management sets up all the furniture, house wares, cable, internet, and utilities; they also manage the monthly bills so residents aren’t hassled with the typical challenges of moving into a new location.



According to past residents such as US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, Bob G: “The entire rental process was simple, efficient and better than we expected. The apartment itself was clean, comfortable, secure and Scott is a true pro, covering every detail... Thanks for a great experience."



Aside from the convenience and amenities that furnished apartments San Antonio provide, it is Alamo’s attention to detail that residents say separates them from other similar services in the area. According to past and current residents, Alamo’s attention to customer service is exemplary; they seem to want their residents’ stay to go over as seamless as possible, and they do everything they can to make sure that happens. Perhaps that’s why 30% of their business comes from referrals.



To learn more about Alamo Corporate Housing, or to see the wide variety of San Antonio amenities and suites that they offer, please visit: http://alamocorporatehousing.com/