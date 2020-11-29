Corporate & Investment Banking Careers Hong Kong – A Fantastic Location to Work at the Forefront of the Chinese Investment Markets

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2020 -- A career in corporate and investment banking involves working with a wide range of companies and clients from small start-ups to global powerhouses. You will have the opportunity to advise Hong Kong citizens on the best way to invest their money and help them achieve the financial goals they have dreamed of. Taking on a role such as this is one of privilege and huge reward. Hong Kong is an exciting location to be based and can provide a lot of career potential. The five largest banks in Hong Kong have combined assets totalling more than $23.5 trillion HKD, as reported by the Corporate Finance Institute. The service that investment banking professionals provide to businesses of all sizes who use these banks to invest, deposit and borrow money is immense. Individuals rely on investment banking analysts and associates to provide them with the expertise and assurance that their money will be invested safely and wisely. By taking on a role in this sector you can be assured of personal reward through the helping of local and national businesses. Hong Kong is the investment hub of China with Chinese investment banks dominating the Hong Kong listings market in 2017. Selby Jennings' consultants are experts in their chosen field and have local as well as global knowledge to enhance their talent acquisition search for their clients.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has over 15 years of experience solving the financial services sector's biggest issue: talent acquisition. The firm's 750 strong consultants have generated a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals and have a globally reach with connections in over 60 countries worldwide. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the chosen recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading organisations who benefit from their Preferred Partnership Programme. Selby Jennings can provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to professionals around the globe. The firm have invested a huge amount of time into the training and professional development of their consultants as they are reimagining the traditional recruitment process. This has involved training in the best in class recruitment technology to ensure efficient hiring solutions are put in place. The firm offers a wide range of services to their clients while providing peace of mind that their talent acquisition search is in safe, expert hands.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial sectors and help them secure top talent."



Corporate and investment banking recruitment is on the rise, with hiring managers looking for the right individuals who can start work as soon as possible. Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: consumer investment banking associate, elite boutique – FIG VP, associate – corporate strategy & investments, investment banking analyst, IT audit manager, technology audit senior, investment banking associate – healthcare, corporate credit analyst and equity research associate. The firm have a wealth of opportunities available their ambitious consultants receive expert training to ensure they can provide the best support to candidates from source through to hire of their recruitment journey. Get in touch today to find out what your next career move will be.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.