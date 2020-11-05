Corporate & Investment Banking Careers in Hong Kong – Increases in Corporate Lending Have Seen a Rise in Recruitment for Banking Professionals

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Corporate & investment banking is a career of great privilege and reward; it is one of which professionals in the sector can make immense financial impacts for companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. Hong Kong's banks, insurers and investment managers are looking for the brightest minds in the banking sector to keep Hong Kong's economy in the black and out of the red. Hong Kong's banking sector is extremely successful, it has been reported by Corporate Finance Institute that the five largest banks in Hong Kong have combined assets totalling more than $23.5 trillion HKD. Businesses across the territory rely on these banks to invest, save and borrow their money into and from. Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruiters for the finance services industry in Hong Kong and have over 15 years of experience.



Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and has been working since then to provide Hong Kong's finance managers with peace of mind when it comes to talent acquisition. Their team of 750+ employees and consultants work around the clock to provide recruitment beyond borders and ensure their candidates and clients are receiving an exceptional service. Corporate banking is a growing sector in the finance industry which means a plethora of job opportunities are available to the bright-minded individuals who are searching for the next step in their career. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies who range in size from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. Selby Jennings' consultants are trained in the best-in-class recruitment technology and have local expertise of Hong Kong's markets enhanced by the global perspective of the company as a whole.



The Asia Pacific region is seeing an increase in the growth of their markets which is a positive in terms of banking career potential. The revenue seen from corporate lending has increased significantly by 5.8% as reported by the 2019 Banking Industry Outlook. Hong Kong is at the centre of investment banking in China and is an extremely prosperous and exciting location to work from. As a hugely attractive area to work, Hong Kong and banking paired together are the perfect mix of business and pleasure as the city provides an immense landscape to a fruitful, long-lasting career in the sector.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings not only hire for the corporate & investment banking sector but also private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research & trading, financial technology, investment management, sales & trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. Roles currently available through Selby Jennings are varied with excellent career growth potential, these include: investment banking vice president, AVP project finance, VP – industrials group, investment banking analyst – healthcare, AWS developer – java expertise – associate, head of European marketing – global investment bank, senior manager consultant – treasury risk and senior data scientist. Selby Jennings' team of passionate consultants are confident in their ability to provide unrivalled support throughout the entire recruitment process. Get in touch today to find out Selby Jennings' consultants can help you take the next step in your investment banking career.



