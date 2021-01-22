Corporate Meeting Rooms for Hire in London During the Lockdown

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The leading London events and booking platform, Venuebility provides a wide selection of meeting rooms for hire in London during the global pandemic.



Venuebility has a wide variety of unique meeting rooms for hire, ranging from venues such as Hampton Court Palace through to Church House in Westminster. Whether you're looking for meeting rooms at the Museum of London or a corporate conference setting like the Agora Conference Rooms at the Hilton hotel, Venuebility has a wide selection of corporate meeting rooms for hire in London.



"Our meeting room hire options are vast and extensive", commented Gail Heron at Venuebility. "...even during the Covid-19 pandemic, many venues are open to small business meetings and training sessions, maintaining social distancing where appropriate and following the strict protocols as outlined by government regulations."



Search and book one of the professional meeting spaces and conference rooms directly from the Venuebility website. The collection of meeting rooms has everything from unique settings for team lunches through to luxury board rooms across the city of London. When it comes to meeting room hire and meeting spaces in London, Venuebility has some of the best event spaces to choose from.



Some of the most popular meeting rooms for hire include 3 Hanover Square in Mayfair. Situated in the heart of Mayfair, 3 Hanover Square is a state-of-the-art gallery showcasing emerging and established talent within the fastest-growing contemporary art world. A gallery by day and private events space by night, the venue boasts the perfect setting to impress clients wishing to host events ranging from private dinners to evening networking.



Other options include The Anderson Room at BMA House in Central London. Situated on the ground floor, the Anderson Room lends itself to interviews, training sessions and small meetings. It's often hired in conjunction with one or both of its neighbours, the similarly-styled Murrell and Barnes Rooms. The beautiful, large windows fill the room with lots of natural light and the simple, neutral decor and furniture provide attendees with an environment in which they can let their creative juices flow.



As the country moves out of lockdown 3.0, many businesses face the challenge of bringing their teams together again. Venuebility showcases the top 10 meeting rooms for hire in London during the global pandemic on their website. Browse their wide selection of venues on their websites at



https://www.venuebility.com/general/meeting-room-hire



Venuebility provides 360-degree event planning, simplified and modernised. With tailored event-costing calculators and the freedom to connect with venues and suppliers, the platform makes for empowered and unparalleled event planning at full speed. Venue owners benefit from free listings, dedicated venue pages to promote their spaces and a snazzy dashboard to track all enquiries, manage space diaries and set pricing and promotions. Suppliers can showcase their services, case studies and testimonials while gaining more visibility by connecting with event planners and strengthening venue partnerships. A truly mesmerizing, clean, all-in-one event planning solution designed with simplicity in mind that is user-friendly for tech-savvy life in modern Britain.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact



For more information about Venuebility services, please go to



https://www.venuebility.com