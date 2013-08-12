Corporate Pilot Program Graduates First Class of Certified Personal Fitness Trainers

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) today announced that 22 employees from Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), the leader in innovative home fitness equipment, have successfully completed the coursework and final exam required to receive NESTA Personal Fitness Trainer Certification.



The company sponsored program is just one example of efforts designed to strengthen internal expertise and solidify the company commitment to promoting healthy and fit lifestyle choices. Nautilus employees completed a 16 week program and were tested across several scientific disciplines including exercise physiology, anatomy and kinesiology, nutrition, biomechanics and exercise program design.



“We are pleased to certify this dedicated group of Nautilus employees who work for a company whose fitness legacy is so well-established,” said NESTA founder Dr. John Spencer Ellis. “By completing our training course and passing the certification exam, the Nautilus employees will be better equipped to meet the health and wellness needs of their customers and develop products that will help them achieve their fitness goals.”



Nautilus chose the NESTA Personal Fitness Trainer Certification program for its quality science and biomechanics courses, as well as its strong accreditation by groups such as the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and National Board of Fitness Examiners (NBFE). NESTA's online courses gave Nautilus employees a flexible and realistic option unavailable through other programs.



“Completing NESTA‘s certification program makes us a more holistic fitness company in the long run,” said Bruce Cazenave, CEO of Nautilus. “Fortifying our team with a comprehensive understanding of human physiology gives us a competitive advantage in the health and fitness industry and will help support future product innovations and our ability to assist customers in making the right product decision.”



Certification is the first step towards a lifelong commitment to fitness education. NESTA encourages continuation courses, and certification must be renewed every four years.



About NESTA

Since 1992, National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) has been a leader in innovative solutions for fitness, nutrition and wellness professionals, as well as club owners. Founded by John Spencer Ellis, NESTA now has more than 55,000 members in 55 countries, and it is one of the largest fitness associations in the world, and the fastest growing association of its kind in the United States. For more information about NESTA Personal Fitness Trainer Certification, please visit http://www.nestacertified.com/personal-fitness-trainer-certification/



About Nautilus, Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global fitness products company providing innovative, quality solutions to help people achieve a healthy lifestyle. With a brand portfolio including Nautilus®, Bowflex®, Schwinn®, and Universal®, Nautilus markets innovative fitness products through direct and retail channels. Website: http://www.nautilusinc.com.



Media Contacts

Bob Adams

NESTA

(877) 348-6692 Ext. 175

bob@nestacertified.com



Julie Mallory

Nautilus, Inc.

(360) 859 – 2688

jmallory@nautilus.com



Kali Bean

The Hoffman Agency for Nautilus, Inc. (503) 580-4645 kbean@hoffman.com