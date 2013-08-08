Corporate Profile Covers DS Healthcare Group's Expansion of Its Distribution Channels in $43 Billion Brazilian Beauty Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The news that DS Healthcare Group, Inc., a leading developer of personal care products, recently expanded the distribution of its product lines into Brazil's CSB Drogaria, which operates two retail pharmacy chains, Drogasmil and Farmalife, which together have 85 retail store locations, was recently covered on Corporate Profile®. The entire report can be seen on the following link: http://www.corporateprofile.com/2013/08/06/ds-healthcare-group-dskx-expands-distribution-channels-to-include-43-billion-brazilian-beauty-market/



The stores are primarily located in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area. CSB Drogaria is owned by Profarma, a leader in the distribution to pharmacies, distributing 18 million units per month, through 31,000 sales outlets, covering 93% of the consumer market for pharmaceutical products in Brazil.



According to the report on Corporate Profile, DS Healthcare Group is expected to experience rapid sales increases in Brazil, as its established distribution there grows. DS Healthcare President and CEO Daniel Khesin recently stated in a company release, "Our 10 best-selling SKUs which are approved for commercialization and distribution are currently being sold in the Brazilian market. This includes our leading hair loss products. We plan on receiving further regulatory approvals as sales begin to accelerate. We are working with a fantastic partner there and are excited about this new relationship. Based on the success of this pilot program, we expect to continue to expand throughout Profarma's network, one of the biggest distributors in Brazil. We believe our products have a considerable advantage to anything currently being sold in Brazil,"



According to Euromonitor, a market research firm, the Brazilian beauty industry generated $43 billion in sales in 2011, an increase of 19% over the prior year.



About DS Healthcare Group

DS Healthcare Group Inc. leads in the development and distribution of topical therapies for personal care, including what management believes is the world's most effective topical treatment for hair loss. Its products are sold through a network of salons, online retailers, specialty retailers and selected department stores. Its brands include DS Laboratories www.DSLaboratories.com, Sigma Skin (www.www.SigmaSkin.com, Polaris Research Laboratories www.PolarisReserachLabs.com, The Pure Guild www.ThePureGuild.com and Nutra Origin http://www.NutraOrigin.com.



About Corporate Profile®

Corporate Profile® is a multi-media news provider, creating original daily news segments and interviews covering topics including finance, fashion, medicine, charitable causes, lifestyle, and wellness through http://www.corporateprofile.com. Financial segments are broadcast on http://www.cpreports.com, which provides viewers and readers fresh, original, and highly informative ideas and market commentary from Wall Street