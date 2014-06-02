Corporate Profile Samples NYC's Top 5 Food Trucks - Street Meats & Sweets Urban Guidebook

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- When you think of NYC “street meat” it conjures up images of cold hotdogs and greasy kabobs; but in recent years these curb-side vendors have gone gourmet, with chefs from some of the finest of NYC eateries taking their show on the road. Nowadays, you can get everything from lobster to crème brûlée from the side of a truck. New Yorkers and tourists alike, are willing to skip the wait-staff and ditch the silverware get grub to-go.



The latest edition to the NYC Urban Guidebook series has Corporate Profile/ClearVISION host, Annamaria Chen in true Urban Guidebook style --picking top five picks for the best fried, frozen, and frosted food trucks NYC has to offer with Chen, sampling the top 5 staff picks.



Top picks include:



- Waffles and Dinges – Sweet waffles offered with multiple toppings

- Korilla BBQ – decadent BBQ lunches with flavor

- Carpe Donut – According to foodies, Carpe Donut may have the popular “cronut” a run for its money.

- Mac Truck- Only mac and cheese with all the fixings

- Sprinkles ATM – Indeed you can get a tasty and fresh cupcake from the other side of the wall observes Chen.



Corporate Profile is a content provider for the ClearVISION & ConnectiMED Networks. The clip can be seen on the following link: http://www.corporateprofile.com/2014/05/27/sampling-nycs-top-5-food-trucks-street-meats-sweets-urban-guidebook/



This episode is currently streaming on ClearVISION, an innovative in-airport TV network which features the best entertainment, news, music, and sports programming for travelers. Other videos in the NYC Urban Guidebook are expected to stream on ClearVISION. Other videos in the series include here to find the city’s most popular events and attractions, for more videos in the series, log on to http://www.corporateprofile.com



About Corporate Profile®

Corporate Profile® is a multi-media news provider, creating original daily news segments and interviews covering topics including finance, fashion, medicine, charitable causes, lifestyle, and wellness through http://www.corporateprofile.com. Financial segments are broadcast on http://www.cpreports.com, which provides viewers and readers fresh, original, and highly informative ideas and market commentary from Wall Street.