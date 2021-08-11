Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2021 -- Latest publication on 'Global Corporate Property Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Nippon Life Insurance (India), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Cardinal Health (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan) and Munich Re Group (Germany). The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



What is Corporate Property Insurance?



A Commercial Property Insurance is a customized corporate insurance policy to cover for damages and losses caused to commercial property and the respective owner. This could include damages and losses in situations such as accidents, collisions, natural calamities, fires, etc.



The market study is broken down by Type (Direct Damage Property Insurance, Building Risk Insurance and Crime Insurance), by Application (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large-scale Enterprise) and major geographies with country level break-up.



The vendors in this market are majorly focusing on providing innovative solutions & services in order to cater to the market's demands to remain competitive in the global market. For instance, in September 2019, American International Group, Inc. announced that as of January 2020 virtually all of its commercial property and casualty insurance policies would begin affirmatively covering or excluding physical and non-physical cyber exposures. Research Analyst at AMA estimates that Players from United States will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Corporate Property Insurance market throughout the predicted period.



Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Nippon Life Insurance (India), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Cardinal Health (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan) and Munich Re Group (Germany) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research coverage are Zurich Financial Services, Prudential, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Allstate, Aegon and Prudential Financial.



HTF MI has segmented the market of Global Corporate Property Insurance market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of Corporate Property Insurance has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Pattern, the sub-segment i.e. Compulsory Insurance will boost the Corporate Property Insurance market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Insurance Agents/Brokers will boost the Corporate Property Insurance market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



In November 2019, Allianz Group announced that it has partnered with Microsoft to digitally transform the insurance industry wherein Microsoft will partner with Syncier, the B2B2X insurtech founded by Allianz, to offer customized insurance platform solutions and related services.



Growing Use Of Blockchain In The Casualty Insurance Sector

Increasing Usage Of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Sensor Technology & Cloud Technology



Growing Demand Due To The Increased Number Of Sales Of New Vehicles

Increasing Urbanization And Rising Disposable Income Among The Middle-Income Population



Implementation Of Technologies In Existing Company Lines And Rise In Demand For Third Party Liability Coverage In Emerging Economies



Short Term Restraint for the Market Due to Shutting Down of Operations & Process of Different Companies Across Different Parts of the World Due to COVID-19 Pandemic



High Threat of New Entrant



Corporate Property Insurance Providers, Government Regulatory Bodies, Private Research Organization, Government Research Organization and Others



During this study the evaluation and validation of the market size is done through various sources including primary and secondary analysis. AMA Research & Media follows industrial and regulatory standards such as NAICS/SIC/ICB/TRCB, to have the better understanding of the market. The market study is conducted on basis of more than 200 companies dealing in the market regional as well as global areas with purpose to understand company's positioning regarding market value, volume and their market share for regional as well as global.



Further to bring relevance specific to any niche market we set and apply number of criteria like Geographic Footprints, Regional Segments of Revenue, Operational Centres, etc. The next step is to finalize a team (In-House + Data Agencies) who then starts collecting C & D level executives and profiles, Industry experts, Opinion leaders etc. and work towards appointment generation.



The primary research is performed by taking the interviews of executives of various companies dealing in the market as well as using the survey reports, research institute, and latest research reports. Meanwhile, analyst team keeps preparing set of questionnaires and after getting appointee list; the target audience are then tapped and segregated with various mediums and channels that are feasible for making connection that includes email communication, telephonic, skype, LinkedIn Group & InMail, Community Forums, Community Forums, open Survey, SurveyMonkey etc.



