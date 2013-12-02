Corporate Resource Services Inc (NASDAQ:CRRS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Corporate Resource Services Inc (NASDAQ:CRRS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Corporate Resource Services Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Corporate Resource Services Inc (NASDAQ:CRRS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Corporate Resource Services Inc (NASDAQ:CRRS) concerning whether a series of statements by Corporate Resource Services regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Corporate Resource Services Inc reported that its Total Revenue increased from $538.94 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $639.79 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 28, 2012, while its Net Income of $0.11 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $3.37 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 28, 2012.



Shares of Corporate Resource Services Inc traded as high as $5.00 per share in September 2013.



On November 29, 2013, NASDAQ:CRRS shares closed at $2.68 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Corporate Resource Services Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com