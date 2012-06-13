Corporate Social Responsibility Plus Incredible Deals on Purchases Makes CampusAuction Stand Out

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Over the past several years, auction websites have exploded in popularity among the college campus crowd. Millions of students enjoy bidding and buying a variety of items, usually at a pretty decent price.



In addition, many students are passionate about donating to a favorite charity. From organizations that help feed the hungry to those that fund research for serious diseases, many young people feel strongly about helping their favorite charities whenever possible.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its ability to take these two topics—online auctions and charity donations—and combining them into one successful and enjoyable site that provides some great student deals on merchandise from a variety of corporate social responsibility companies along with the chance to help different charities.



CampusAuction allows its users to get incredible prices on brand new premium products, all from companies that promote corporate social responsibility events, conscientious consumerism and more, through its easy-to-use website. As a bonus, 50 percent of net profits or 10 percent of revenue—whatever is greater—will be donated to charities that the members of the website vote on.



“CampusAuction is the socially conscious online auction site delivering epic deals on brand new premium products,” an article on the website said, adding that the website, that strives to work with companies that focus on business for social responsibility, is completely free to join, free to bid, and free to belong.



“It’s a fun online experience where you engage your social network to do good while getting the coolest and premium brand new products from socially conscious companies.”



In Canada, a few of the many charities that have been selected by CampusAuction members include AIDS Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Save a Child’s Heart Foundation. In the United States, purchases made through the auction website may benefit the American Cancer Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Free The Children, and many more.



As a bonus, students who are part of CampusAuction are eligible to win awesome prizes through its partiCApoints program. These points are earned by referring friends to the website. The more new people students can encourage to sign up with CampusAuction, the greater their chances are of winning something amazing.



Once an auction begins, members of the website can trade their partiCApoints for entries into valuable prize drawings. Having more points means more entries, which results in an increased chance to win.



About CampusAuction

CampusAuction is the socially conscious online auction site delivering epic deals on brand new premium products. It’s a fun online experience where you engage your social network to do good while getting the coolest and premium brand new products from socially conscious companies. For more information, please visit http://campusauction.com