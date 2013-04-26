Corporate Speaker Marc Mero Teaches the True Meaning of Happiness

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- As the author of "How to be the Happiest Person on the Planet," former WCW and WWE Wrestling Champion Marc Mero writes about how he went from the top of sports entertainment to losing it all in both his personal and professional life, and how he overcame each hardship - turning his experience into a passion to teach people how to live a better life.



"How to be the Happiest Person on the Planet" is an empowering memoir about Marc Mero's life - a life of tragedy and triumph. Throughout the book, Marc shares how he was able to transform heartbreaking events, like the loss of 30 friends and family members, into a positive attitude towards life, and teaches what he's found to be truly important.



Marc Mero's book covers such topics as:



- Think POZ (Positive!)

- Dream Big

- Live in the Moment

- Make Someone's Day

- Surround Yourself with POZ People

- Let It Go

- Do the Right Thing

- Get Back Up

- Believe the Best is yet to Come.



As an international speaker Marc Mero empowers people of all ages to make positive choices that lead to a most purposeful life, and guides them on a journey to discover the true meaning of happiness.



About Marc Mero

Marc Mero is the founder of the nonprofit organization, Champion of Choices, which offers a motivational learning experience for people of all ages that builds positive life skills, improves workplace- and school cultures, and strengthens family relationships.



More information can be found at www.ThinkPOZ.org



